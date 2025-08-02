LOGIN
  • /'Tejas Mk2 export potential': Which countries could buy India's next fighter jet?

'Tejas Mk2 export potential': Which countries could buy India's next fighter jet?

Other countries such as Australia, the United States and others like Indonesia and the Philippines have reportedly expressed informal interest in Tejas jets for evaluation or training use. 

Malaysia: Shortlisted in a Major Tender
Malaysia previously issued an RFP for 18 light combat aircraft, selecting India’s Tejas (including two-seat variants) as one of two finalists alongside Korea’s FA‑50. While Malaysia ultimately awarded the contract to FA‑50, the initial shortlist signifies continued interest in Tejas Mk2. HAL remains engaged with new proposals, including indigenous offsets and MRO support.

Argentina: Advanced Dialogue for Mk 1A and Mk 2 Sales
Argentina has expressed formal interest in acquiring at least 15 Tejas Mk 1A aircraft and has discussed potential future orders for Mk 2 jets. HAL has also explored establishing maintenance and assembly arrangements in-country, though UK-origin component restrictions remain a concern.

Egypt: Potential Deal with Local Facility Setup
Egypt has indicated interest in purchasing around 20 Tejas jets, possibly accompanied by a dedicated Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in-country. The proposal could support Egypt’s plans to modernise its ageing fleet using technology transfer and local collaboration.

Nigeria: Emerging Talks on Defence Cooperation
Nigeria has entered early-stage talks with HAL to discuss Tejas acquisition or co-production. Given Nigeria’s budget constraints and need for air defence modernisation, Tejas presents an affordable option aligned with India’s Lines of Credit export strategy to Africa.

Philippines and Indonesia: Southeast Asia on Radar
The Philippines and Indonesia have both shown interest in Indian-made platforms. Negotiations for Tejas exports are in exploratory phases, forming part of broader bilateral defence cooperation. While not yet formal attackers, India is positioning Tejas Mk2 as a regional alternative to Chinese and Korean aircraft.

Others: Broader Interest from Argentina, USA, Australia
Other countries such as Australia, the United States and others like Indonesia and the Philippines have reportedly expressed informal interest in Tejas jets for evaluation or training use. HAL’s statements and parliamentary records confirm that at least seven nations have shown some level of interest in the indigenous fighter programme.

