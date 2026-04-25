As the deployment drags on into month six or seven, that pervasive JP-5 exhaust begins to settle. It permeates the sailors' uniforms, their berthing areas, and inevitably, the moisture in the galleys. The tap water, the morning coffee, and the food all begin to take on a very faint, metallic, kerosene-like aftertaste. To combat this, sailors heavily rely on “Bug Juice”—the Navy's famously sugary, artificially flavored drink mix—specifically to mask the taste of the fuel.