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'Tank Liners': How the USS Abraham Lincoln keeps rust out of its drinking water

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Apr 22, 2026, 24:09 IST | Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 24:09 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln uses non-toxic epoxy pipe liners to protect its 26 potable water tanks from severe rust. This 24-hour application process prevents leaks and dangerous bacterial contamination.

Securing 26 water tanks
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Securing 26 water tanks

The USS Abraham Lincoln relies on 26 potable water tanks to hydrate its crew. Maintaining these massive systems requires constant vigilance against severe marine corrosion and internal rust, which can compromise the entire water network during long deployments.

The 2022 pipe failure
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(Photograph: AI generated)

The 2022 pipe failure

The dangers of rust became evident in September 2022. Severe corrosion ate a hole through a vent header pipe located just six inches above the bilge deck on the Lincoln, exposing the potable system to hazardous external leaks.

Isolating 3 contaminated tanks
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Isolating 3 contaminated tanks

When bilge fluid levels reached that six-inch mark, dirty water entered the system, contaminating three potable tanks with E. coli and coliform bacteria. The engineering crew quickly valved off the affected tanks and provided bottled water.

Lining 24-inch carrier pipes
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Lining 24-inch carrier pipes

To combat such severe oxidation, the Navy uses specially formulated, chemically-resistant bisphenol epoxy linings. This advanced non-toxic coating can be applied to complex carrier systems, fitting pipe diameters ranging from a fraction of an inch up to 24 inches.

Enduring 60-psi water pressure
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Enduring 60-psi water pressure

Nimitz-class carrier drinking water networks operate under significant strain, with internal pipe pressures reaching up to 60 psi. The heavy-duty epoxy lining is engineered to endure this force without cracking, preventing future structural vulnerabilities.

Coating 1,000-foot pipe runs
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Coating 1,000-foot pipe runs

Maintenance teams use an 'Air-Sand' method, propelling abrasive grit and then the epoxy via compressed air. This highly efficient technique allows continuous sections of pipe up to 1,000 feet long to be lined seamlessly without physical disassembly.

Restoring within 24 hours
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Restoring within 24 hours

Unlike total pipe replacement, this epoxy rehabilitation causes minimal disruption to ship operations. A deteriorating water system on a carrier can be fully lined, cured with hot dry air, flushed, and safely returned to service in less than 24 hours.

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