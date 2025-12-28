/‘Take the stones people throw at you and use them to build a monument’: Ratan Tata’s 7 life lessons for a new generation

On Ratan Tata’s birthday, India remembers a visionary leader whose ideas on mindset, risk-taking, teamwork and resilience shaped modern Indian industry. His quotes continue to inspire generations to act boldly, learn from failure and build lasting impact.
Today marks the birth anniversary of Ratan Naval Tata, a visionary who redefined industry and philanthropy. Born on December 28, 1937, his wisdom continues to guide generations.
On Self-Destruction This quote reminds us that our biggest battles are often internal.
"None can destroy iron, but its own rust can. Likewise, none can destroy a person but his own mindset can."
On Action vs. Overthinking Tata famously rejected the paralysis of analysis. Instead of waiting for the "perfect" choice, he advocated for taking bold action and then working tirelessly to ensure the chosen path leads to a successful outcome.
"I don't believe in taking right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right."
On Handling Negativity A testament to his resilience, this quote encourages us to view criticism not as a setback, but as raw material for growth.
"Take the stones people throw at you, and use them to build a monument."
On Teamwork Tata was a champion of collaboration over solitary success.
"If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together."
“Ups and downs in life are very important to keep us going, because a straight line even in an E.C.G. means we are not alive.”
On Resilience He viewed failure and struggle as essential signs of a life well-lived.
"The biggest risk is not taking any risk. In a world that is changing really quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks."
On Innovation In a rapidly evolving world, playing it safe is the most dangerous option.