/'Dogfight of the century': Why US' F-35 can't survive Venezuela's suicide drone swarm attack?

The most dangerous thing about Venezuela's drone fleet is not how many they have, but how they get them. Venezuela uses the "IKEA Model." They do not import finished drones that satellites can count on a runway. Instead, they import "Assembly Kits" from Iran, crates of engines and carbon fiber sheets that look like civilian auto parts. These are assembled locally at the EANSA factory in Maracay. This means the US intelligence community cannot know the true number. A warehouse of "car parts" can become 1,000 suicide drones in a matter of weeks, creating a "Ghost Fleet" that is impossible to track until it launches.