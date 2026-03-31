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'Swarm attack': How the USS Abraham Lincoln defends itself against 50 speedboats at once

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Mar 31, 2026, 21:40 IST | Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 21:40 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln uses a layered defence of E-2D aircraft, electronic jamming, escort destroyers, and rapid-fire automated guns to neutralise 50-boat swarms.

350-mile radar coverage
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

350-mile radar coverage

The defence begins long before speedboats get close. E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft patrol the skies above the USS Abraham Lincoln, using powerful radar to detect 70-knot fast attack craft from hundreds of miles away. They act as the central command, directing fighter jets and escort ships to the incoming swarm.

100s of jammed signals
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

100s of jammed signals

As the 50-boat swarm coordinates its attack, EA-18G Growler aircraft flood their communication channels with digital noise. By jamming radio signals and GPS navigation, they break the swarm's coordination. This electronic warfare turns a highly organised attack into isolated, easily targeted boats.

14 guided rocket payloads
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

14 guided rocket payloads

H-60R Seahawk helicopters serve as the first kinetic layer of defence. Armed with laser-guided Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) rockets and Hellfire missiles, they engage the speedboats at a safe distance. A single helicopter can accurately destroy multiple high-speed targets without wasting heavy munitions.

5-inch automated deck guns
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

5-inch automated deck guns

The USS Abraham Lincoln relies on an escort of guided-missile destroyers, such as the USS Spruance, to form a protective shield. These warships use the Aegis combat system and 5-inch deck guns to blast approaching surface threats.

Mach 4 interceptor missiles
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

Mach 4 interceptor missiles

If speedboats evade the outer perimeter, the carrier and its escorts launch Evolved SeaSparrow Missiles (ESSM). These highly agile, radar-guided interceptors can track and destroy fast-moving surface threats at ranges of over 30 miles at speeds exceeding Mach 4. They provide a critical layer of defence before the boats reach visual range.

21-cell RAM guided launchers
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(Photograph: AFP)

21-cell RAM guided launchers

For threats that breach the missile shield, the carrier deploys the Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) system. These short-range, supersonic missiles use infrared guidance to lock onto the heat signatures of speedboat engines. Fired from a 21-cell launcher, they provide a highly effective kinetic defence layer.

4,500 rounds per minute
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(Photograph: Canva)

4,500 rounds per minute

The last line of defence is the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System (CIWS). This automated 20mm Gatling gun fires a massive wall of armour-piercing projectiles to shred any surviving speedboats that get within a mile of the hull. It tracks targets independently, ensuring the carrier's survival.

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