/'Swarm attack': How the USS Abraham Lincoln defends itself against 50 speedboats at once

The USS Abraham Lincoln uses a layered defence of E-2D aircraft, electronic jamming, escort destroyers, and rapid-fire automated guns to neutralise 50-boat swarms.
The defence begins long before speedboats get close. E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft patrol the skies above the USS Abraham Lincoln, using powerful radar to detect 70-knot fast attack craft from hundreds of miles away. They act as the central command, directing fighter jets and escort ships to the incoming swarm.
As the 50-boat swarm coordinates its attack, EA-18G Growler aircraft flood their communication channels with digital noise. By jamming radio signals and GPS navigation, they break the swarm's coordination. This electronic warfare turns a highly organised attack into isolated, easily targeted boats.
H-60R Seahawk helicopters serve as the first kinetic layer of defence. Armed with laser-guided Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) rockets and Hellfire missiles, they engage the speedboats at a safe distance. A single helicopter can accurately destroy multiple high-speed targets without wasting heavy munitions.
The USS Abraham Lincoln relies on an escort of guided-missile destroyers, such as the USS Spruance, to form a protective shield. These warships use the Aegis combat system and 5-inch deck guns to blast approaching surface threats.
If speedboats evade the outer perimeter, the carrier and its escorts launch Evolved SeaSparrow Missiles (ESSM). These highly agile, radar-guided interceptors can track and destroy fast-moving surface threats at ranges of over 30 miles at speeds exceeding Mach 4. They provide a critical layer of defence before the boats reach visual range.
For threats that breach the missile shield, the carrier deploys the Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) system. These short-range, supersonic missiles use infrared guidance to lock onto the heat signatures of speedboat engines. Fired from a 21-cell launcher, they provide a highly effective kinetic defence layer.
The last line of defence is the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System (CIWS). This automated 20mm Gatling gun fires a massive wall of armour-piercing projectiles to shred any surviving speedboats that get within a mile of the hull. It tracks targets independently, ensuring the carrier's survival.