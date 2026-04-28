/‘Surgery at sea’: Does the USS Abraham Lincoln have a hospital on board?

The USS Abraham Lincoln features a 53-bed hospital and a three-bed ICU. Equipped with operating rooms, dental clinics, and a pharmacy, it serves as the primary medical facility for over 5,000 sailors and the entire Carrier Strike Group.
The USS Abraham Lincoln operates a fully functional medical facility onboard. This advanced clinic is designed to treat both routine illnesses and severe combat injuries for thousands of deployed personnel.
As a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, the vessel features a dedicated 53-bed hospital ward. It is also equipped with a three-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to handle critical, life-threatening emergencies.
The ship contains state-of-the-art operating rooms where military surgeons perform complex procedures. This ensures the crew receives immediate surgical care without needing to be evacuated to land-based hospitals.
Beyond major trauma care, the carrier's hospital offers comprehensive medical services. It includes a fully operational dental clinic, a stocked pharmacy, a medical laboratory, and digital radiological X-ray services.
The facility is permanently staffed by dedicated medical officers, military surgeons, and dozens of hospital corpsmen. They work around the clock to safeguard the health and operational readiness of over 5,000 sailors.
The USS Abraham Lincoln acts as the primary hospital ship for its entire Carrier Strike Group. Medical evacuations routinely transport injured personnel from smaller escort destroyers directly to the carrier's flight deck.
The medical department actively partners with health institutes to conduct clinical studies. Recently, they collected blood samples from sailors to study environmental risks and protect the long-term health of military personnel.