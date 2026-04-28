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‘Surgery at sea’: Does the USS Abraham Lincoln have a hospital on board?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Apr 28, 2026, 19:45 IST | Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 19:45 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln features a 53-bed hospital and a three-bed ICU. Equipped with operating rooms, dental clinics, and a pharmacy, it serves as the primary medical facility for over 5,000 sailors and the entire Carrier Strike Group.

A hospital at sea
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(Photograph: AI generated)

A hospital at sea

The USS Abraham Lincoln operates a fully functional medical facility onboard. This advanced clinic is designed to treat both routine illnesses and severe combat injuries for thousands of deployed personnel.

The 53-bed ward
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

The 53-bed ward

As a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, the vessel features a dedicated 53-bed hospital ward. It is also equipped with a three-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to handle critical, life-threatening emergencies.

Advanced surgical suites
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Advanced surgical suites

The ship contains state-of-the-art operating rooms where military surgeons perform complex procedures. This ensures the crew receives immediate surgical care without needing to be evacuated to land-based hospitals.

Specialised medical services
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Specialised medical services

Beyond major trauma care, the carrier's hospital offers comprehensive medical services. It includes a fully operational dental clinic, a stocked pharmacy, a medical laboratory, and digital radiological X-ray services.

Highly trained staff
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Highly trained staff

The facility is permanently staffed by dedicated medical officers, military surgeons, and dozens of hospital corpsmen. They work around the clock to safeguard the health and operational readiness of over 5,000 sailors.

Strike group support
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Strike group support

The USS Abraham Lincoln acts as the primary hospital ship for its entire Carrier Strike Group. Medical evacuations routinely transport injured personnel from smaller escort destroyers directly to the carrier's flight deck.

Advanced health research
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

Advanced health research

The medical department actively partners with health institutes to conduct clinical studies. Recently, they collected blood samples from sailors to study environmental risks and protect the long-term health of military personnel.

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