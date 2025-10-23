/'Supersonic legends': World’s top 5 fighter jets with speeds faster than sound

When aircraft achieve speeds beyond the sound barrier, they transform into powerful combat machines capable of intercepting enemy targets and aircraft across long distances with remarkable speed. Here’s a look at the top five fighter jets that can fly faster than sound.
The Bell X-2 "Starbuster" was a rocket-powered, swept-wing research aircraft that achieved the first Mach 3.2 (2,094 mph) flight on September 27, 1956, with pilot Milburn G. "Mel" Apt. The goal of the program was to study supersonic flight characteristics, especially aerodynamic heating and control issues, but it ended tragically when Apt was killed during a subsequent loss of control shortly after his record-breaking flight.
The MiG-25 "Foxbat" is a Soviet-era supersonic interceptor and reconnaissance aircraft famous for its extreme speed, with a top speed of Mach 3.2 (2,190 mph), though this is considered an unsafe limit that risks engine damage. It was introduced in 1970 with incredible speed, which was designed to counter high-speed American bombers, and its high-altitude performance and powerful radar made it a formidable, albeit simple, interceptor.
The Lockheed YF-12 was an experimental, high-speed interceptor aircraft that achieved a top speed of Mach 3.2 (2,275 mph). Developed from the A-12 reconnaissance plane, it was designed to shoot down Soviet bombers but was never put into operational service, though its technology influenced the SR-71 Blackbird. Only three were built, and one is currently displayed at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.
The SR-71 Blackbird is a former long-range and high-altitude aircraft, famously capable of flying at over Mach 3.4 (2,500 mph). It was developed in collaboration with the United States Air Force and NASA, which served during the Cold War. It was also built from titanium due to high temperatures, and was painted black for heat dissipation, which led to its nickname. While no longer in active service, it was a pioneer in stealth design and used advanced engines to fly at extreme speeds and altitudes for its reconnaissance missions.
The NASA/USAF X-15 was a rocket-powered experimental aircraft that set the world record for the fastest speed ever reached by a crewed plane: 4,520 mph (Mach 6.72) on October 3, 1967. Its primary purpose was to conduct hypersonic research, collecting data on flight at the edge of space, which contributed to the development of the Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, and Space Shuttle programs.