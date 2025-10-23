/'Supersonic legends': World’s top 5 fighter jets with speeds faster than sound

The SR-71 Blackbird is a former long-range and high-altitude aircraft, famously capable of flying at over Mach 3.4 (2,500 mph). It was developed in collaboration with the United States Air Force and NASA, which served during the Cold War. It was also built from titanium due to high temperatures, and was painted black for heat dissipation, which led to its nickname. While no longer in active service, it was a pioneer in stealth design and used advanced engines to fly at extreme speeds and altitudes for its reconnaissance missions.