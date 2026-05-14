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‘Supercruise unlocked’: How the J-20 fighter jet’s new engine could change aerial combat

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: May 14, 2026, 01:17 IST | Updated: May 14, 2026, 01:17 IST

Generating up to 36,000 pounds of thrust, the new WS-15 engine allows China's J-20 fighter to sustain supersonic speeds without afterburners, drastically extending its combat range.

Replacing older engines
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(Photograph: AFP)

Replacing older engines

The J-20 fleet is transitioning from older Russian and interim domestic engines to the advanced WS-15. Aviation analysts confirm this marks a major milestone in China's aerospace independence.

Achieving true supercruise
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Achieving true supercruise

With the WS-15, the J-20 can finally supercruise, meaning it sustains flight over Mach 1 without using afterburners. This brings its performance in line with other advanced fifth-generation fighters.

Massive thrust output
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(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Massive thrust output

Defence reports estimate that each WS-15 engine generates up to 36,000 pounds of thrust. This immense power gives the heavy stealth fighter significantly better acceleration and climb rates.

Extending combat radius
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(Photograph: AI)

Extending combat radius

Because afterburners drain fuel rapidly, relying on supercruise allows the J-20 to conserve its fuel reserves. Military experts note this drastically extends the aircraft's operational range.

Lowering the heat signature
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(Photograph: AI)

Lowering the heat signature

Afterburners create a massive thermal bloom that enemy infrared sensors can easily detect. Flying at supersonic speeds without them helps the J-20 maintain a highly effective stealth profile.

Enhancing missile range
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(Photograph: AI)

Enhancing missile range

Launching weapons at sustained supersonic speeds transfers more kinetic energy to the missile itself. Aerospace researchers state this extends the effective kill range of the aircraft's PL-15 air-to-air missiles.

A shifting power balance
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(Photograph: AI)

A shifting power balance

The integration of the WS-15 transforms the J-20 into a much more capable interceptor. Regional security analysts suggest this upgrade directly challenges established air superiority in contested airspace.

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