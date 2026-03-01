/'Suicide mission begins': Why IRGC could burn Iran to the ground to avenge Khamenei's death

The decapitation strike wiped out the top tier of Iran's command structure. When you cut the head off a heavily armed, decentralised military network, it doesn't surrender, it fractures. Control of Iran's vast ballistic missile silos and drone swarms is now likely falling into the hands of ultra-hardline, rogue IRGC generals. Without Khamenei to act as the ultimate brake on their aggression, these commanders have nothing left to lose. They are operating on a "dead man's switch," where the total destruction of their enemies justifies the total destruction of their own country.