/‘Suicide’: Did Elon Musk just deny 3I/ATLAS’s alienship theory on Joe Rogan’s podcast?

Did Elon Musk silence rumours about alien secrets and suicide on Joe Rogan's podcast? The mysterious comet 3I/ATLAS sparked big questions. Find out what Musk really said and why the discussion has captivated many.
The comet 3I/ATLAS is the third known object to come from outside our solar system. Its strange path and bright blue glow have caught the attention of scientists and space fans alike.
Some experts wonder if the comet’s unusual nickel composition could mean it’s not natural but an alien spaceship. This theory sparked many online discussions and speculation.
On Joe Rogan’s podcast, Elon Musk addressed these alien theories while discussing space exploration. He made it clear he does not believe 3I/ATLAS is an alien craft and joked about its heavy nickel content.
Musk also said he is “never committing suicide,” responding to conspiracy theories about those who discover alien secrets. He made this statement on camera to dispel rumours surrounding mysterious deaths.
Musk promised that if he ever finds conclusive proof of aliens, he will publicly reveal it on Joe Rogan’s show. This statement has brought excitement and raised anticipation.
Scientists remain divided. Some believe natural explanations can account for 3I/ATLAS’s behaviour, while others, like Harvard’s Avi Loeb, point to its unusual characteristics as clues to artificial origin.
Musk’s remarks sparked renewed interest in 3I/ATLAS. The comet’s unique features, combined with the alien mystery, keep people curious and excited about space discoveries.