What happens to the brilliant researchers who realize the Indian system doesn't support them? They leave. India actually produces world-class AI researchers, but because our domestic R&D expenditure hovers at a dismal 0.6% of GDP, and our ecosystem lacks the hardware (GPUs) to support them, they migrate to Silicon Valley. We are practically subsidizing the technological dominance of the United States by exporting our best minds, while keeping the rote-learners at home to run our bureaucracy.