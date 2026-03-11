/'Stryker hit': Who is Handala, the Iran-linked hacker group who attacked US medical giant?

This is the most terrifying aspect of Handala's operational playbook: they do not want money. Traditional Russian cyber-cartels use ransomware, locking a company's data and demanding millions in cryptocurrency to release it. Handala uses "wiper malware." Their primary objective is irreversible destruction. When they breached Stryker, their goal wasn't to extort the $100 billion medical giant; their goal was to systematically burn down the company's digital infrastructure to inflict maximum pain on the American supply chain.