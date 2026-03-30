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'Strike Group': Why does the US need so many ships to guard the USS Abraham Lincoln from Iran?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Mar 30, 2026, 24:50 IST | Updated: Mar 30, 2026, 24:50 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group uses a dense network of destroyers, Aegis systems, and aircraft to protect the carrier from regional missile and drone threats in the Middle East.

100,000-Tonne Carrier Arrives
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

100,000-Tonne Carrier Arrives

The USS Abraham Lincoln is a nuclear-powered Nimitz-class aircraft carrier recently deployed to the Middle East. It serves as a massive mobile airfield, carrying thousands of personnel to counter regional threats.

3 Guided-Missile Destroyers
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

3 Guided-Missile Destroyers

The carrier never travels alone and is escorted by three Arleigh Burke-class destroyers from Destroyer Squadron 21. These advanced warships include the USS O'Kane, USS Spruance, and USS Frank E. Petersen Jr.

Over 30-Knot Speed
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(Photograph: AI-generated)

Over 30-Knot Speed

espite displacing over 100,000 tonnes, the colossal warship can sustain speeds exceeding 30 knots. This rapid mobility allows the carrier strike group to quickly manoeuvre and evade incoming anti-ship attacks.

65-Aircraft Carrier Air Wing
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

65-Aircraft Carrier Air Wing

The carrier hosts Carrier Air Wing Nine, which operates around 65 total aircraft. This formidable aerial fleet includes a core of advanced F-35C Lightning II stealth fighters and F/A-18 Super Hornets for air superiority, alongside vital electronic warfare planes, early warning aircraft, and support helicopters.

360-Degree Aegis Shield
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

360-Degree Aegis Shield

The escorting destroyers are armed with the highly advanced Aegis combat system. This powerful network provides critical air and missile defence against ballistic threats, cruise missiles, and hostile drones.

Dozens Of Tomahawk Missiles
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

Dozens Of Tomahawk Missiles

The protective destroyers carry vertical launch systems loaded with Tomahawk cruise missiles. These precise weapons can strike targets deep inland, providing a severe deterrent against any aggression towards the main carrier.

24/7 Airborne Early Warning
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

24/7 Airborne Early Warning

Advanced E-2D Hawkeye aircraft launch from the flight deck to provide constant airspace surveillance. They act as the eyes of the fleet, detecting incoming threats from hundreds of miles away to protect the strike group.

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