/‘Storm of the century’: Hurricane Melissa leaves trail of destruction in Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti

Hurricane Melissa, one of the strongest storms ever to hit Jamaica, resulted in devastation across the Caribbean and killed at least 30 people. On Wednesday (Oct 29), Haitian authorities reported 20 dead, while Cuba reeled from severe flooding and destruction. Meanwhile, Jamaica declared the island a “disaster area”.
The Atlantic storm hit Jamaica as a Category 5 storm and weakened to a Category 3 storm as it made landfall in Cuba. It has been described as an “extremely dangerous hurricane” by the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
The deadly hurricane has been dubbed the storm of the century. It made landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 storm around midday Tuesday (Oct 28) with sustained winds of up to 185 mph (295 km/h). The hurricane is the worst to hit the island country since meteorological records began.
Several buildings were destroyed, windows shattered, and debris-strewn, impassable roads were seen as the monstrous storm passed through the island nation of Jamaica. About 70 per cent of the country remained without power as the catastrophic storm resulted in widespread destruction. The authorities have not yet declared the full extent of damage and loss of life, although three people died before the storm hit the country.
In Cuba, Hurricane Melissa left streets and homes flooded, with debris littering the streets. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on early Wednesday, “It has been a very difficult early morning.” He added, “Extensive damage, and Hurricane Melissa is still over Cuban territory. I urge our people not to let their guard down, to maintain discipline, and to remain safely sheltered.” About 735,000 people were evacuated from the country.
Authorities said that at least 25 were killed in Petit-Goâve, Haiti, after a river flooded by Melissa burst its banks. Three other people lost their lives due to the storm earlier. The storm is now headed towards the Bahamas.