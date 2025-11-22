In recent years the company has highlighted contracts with the US Army and other federal customers while also winning sizeable commercial deals (for example with BP and the NHS in the UK).
Palantir builds software platforms that integrate, clean and analyse large datasets so organisations can make data-driven decisions. Its principal commercial products are Foundry (enterprise data platform) and Gotham (used widely in government and intelligence contexts). Palantir also offers an AI platform and deployment layer called Apollo and has been integrating large-model capabilities into its products.
Palantir was an early recipient of backing from In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s venture arm, during its founding era and its products are used by multiple U.S. intelligence agencies. That history, plus long-standing contracts with defence and intelligence customers, explains why reporters describe Palantir as a firm that supplies AI/data tools to the intelligence community. It is accurate to say Palantir provides AI-driven analytics platforms used by US intelligence, but claims that it is solely or uniquely “building AI for the CIA” overstate the relationship.
Palantir’s client mix includes US federal agencies (defence and intelligence), allied governments and large commercial customers (energy, health, finance). In recent years the company has highlighted contracts with the US Army and other federal customers while also winning sizeable commercial deals (for example with BP and the NHS in the UK). Government customers remain a large share of Palantir’s revenue.
Palantir’s stock rallies in 2024–2025 were driven by stronger-than-expected commercial sales growth and large federal contracts. Notable commercial/government deals reported publicly include multi-year enterprise agreements with US defence agencies and large commercial partners. Analysts point to larger, multi-year Army and federal frameworks as key growth drivers. (See company press releases and market coverage for contract details.)
PLTR rose very sharply in calendar-year 2024 (roughly a 300 per cent move in many periods of 2024), which some reports summarised as “more than quadrupling” in price during that calendar year. Over rolling 12-month windows the precise return varies by date: for example, some financial feeds report 140–170 per cent over the most recent 12-month span (as of late 2025), while year-by-year figures for 2024 were much larger.
Palantir’s revenue growth accelerated in recent quarters, driven by US government sales and expanding commercial clients. Analysts have argued Palantir sits in a favourable spot for federal AI spending; others warn the company’s valuation is rich relative to current revenue. Commentators (and some outlets) call Palantir’s valuation aggressive, so the stock’s rise mixes fundamental sales growth with sentiment about AI exposure and big government contracts.
Palantir is politically and ethically controversial in some quarters because of its work with intelligence/law-enforcement clients and past involvement in sensitive programmes. Civil-liberties groups and some health-sector professionals have raised concerns over certain government contracts and data-governance arrangements. Palantir’s critics urge stronger privacy safeguards and transparency for sensitive deployments.
Contract pipeline: large, multi-year federal frameworks (e.g., Army, DHS) and major commercial deals will determine how much revenue growth Palantir can sustain.
AI product traction: how successfully Palantir integrates large-model AI across Foundry/Gotham and monetises those capabilities.
Valuation & profitability: whether revenue growth translates into durable profits and free cash flow; watch quarterly results and guidance.
Regulatory/political scrutiny: public scrutiny of government data projects or controversial contracts could affect new business in some jurisdictions.