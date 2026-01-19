/'Star Wars': Why a US takeover of Greenland saves Europe from China

Real security is expensive. Building a hypersonic interceptor base in the Arctic costs an estimated $250 Billion, a sum Denmark (and even the EU) simply cannot afford.
Physics doesn't care about borders. The "Golden Dome" missile defence system the US plans to build in Greenland is designed to intercept Russian ICBMs in their "mid-course" phase, over the Arctic. By shooting down missiles here, the US inadvertently creates a "Nuclear Umbrella" that shields London, Berlin, and Paris just as effectively as it shields New York. Europe gets a missile shield without paying a cent.
Currently, the "GIUK Gap" (Greenland-Iceland-UK) is porous. Russian submarines can slip past Greenland's weak defenses to flank the British Isles and threaten France's Atlantic coast. A US-owned Greenland would be turned into an "ASW Fortress" (Anti-Submarine Warfare), effectively locking the Russian Northern Fleet in a cage and securing Europe’s western flank permanently.
Hypersonic warfare happens in seconds, not minutes. The EU’s command structure requires consultation across 27 nations, a fatal delay in a nuclear scenario. The US Space Force operates on milliseconds. A US-controlled Greenland guarantees that if a launch is detected, the counter-measure is fired instantly, saving European cities that would be vaporized while Brussels was still holding a meeting.
If the US doesn't take Greenland, China is the only other buyer with the cash to prop up an independent Nuuk. A Chinese-controlled Greenland would place a hostile superpower behind Europe's defense lines. A US takeover keeps the Arctic a "NATO Lake," preventing Europe from being encircled by the Dragon in the North and the Bear in the East.
Modern wars are won in space. The US is the only NATO power with a fully operational Space Force. By owning the land, the US can upgrade the Thule (Pituffik) radar to track "Satellite Killers" and orbital weapons. This space superiority protects European satellites (Galileo system) from being blinded in a conflict, preserving the GPS and communications Europe relies on.
A weak Greenland tempts aggression; a strong Greenland deters it. As long as Greenland is a "territory of a small nation," it invites Russian probing and grey-zone warfare. Once it becomes "American Soil," attacking it triggers a full US nuclear response. This absolute red line stabilizes the entire region, ensuring the Arctic remains a "No-Go Zone" for Russian aggression.