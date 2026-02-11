/'Spymaster Eli Cohen': Why netizens think Epstein was MOSSAD's construct to trap most influential Americans?

In 2008, Epstein received a famously lenient "sweetheart deal" for his crimes in Florida. At the time, federal prosecutor Alex Acosta reportedly said he was told to "back off" because Epstein was "above his pay grade" and "belonged to intelligence." Theorists argue that only a foreign intelligence partner (like the Mossad) would have the leverage to force the US Department of Justice to ignore such massive criminal evidence for over a decade.