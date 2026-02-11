/'Spymaster Eli Cohen': Why netizens think Epstein was MOSSAD's construct to trap most influential Americans?

The theory that Jeffrey Epstein was not just a lone predator, but a sophisticated "intelligence asset" for the Mossad, has moved from the fringes of the internet to the center of global discussion following the February 2026 release of unredacted DOJ files.
In the 1960s, Eli Cohen successfully infiltrated the highest levels of the Syrian government by posing as a wealthy businessman. He hosted lavish parties for the Syrian elite, using the social access to gather top-secret military intelligence that eventually helped Israel win the Six-Day War. Theorists argue that Epstein was a modern-day, Western version of this: a "sleeper agent" designed to infiltrate the American elite, not to steal military plans, but to gather kompromat (compromising material).
A bombshell document from the February 2026 DOJ dump recounts an FBI informant’s testimony. The informant claimed that Epstein’s attorney, Alan Dershowitz, told a federal prosecutor that Epstein "belonged to both U.S. and allied intelligence services." This specific reference to "allied intelligence" is widely interpreted by analysts as a nod to the Mossad, suggesting that Epstein's legal immunity was protected by high-level national security interests.
The theory is anchored by Epstein’s documented relationship with former Israeli Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ehud Barak. Barak was frequently seen entering Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse, often with his face partially obscured. Newly released emails from 2026 suggest Epstein was "trained as a spy" under Barak’s influence, acting as a "hyper-fixer" who could bridge the gap between American billionaires and Israeli strategic interests.
The "Repeating Eli Cohen" theory suggests that Epstein’s properties, specifically his private island, Little St. James, and his Manhattan mansion, were essentially sophisticated "black sites" for sexual entrapment. With hidden cameras allegedly installed in every room, the goal was to record influential Americans in compromising positions. This would give the Mossad a "permanent lever" to influence US foreign policy, trade deals, and military aid.
Many believe the Mossad link began with Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell’s father. Robert was a media mogul widely believed to be a high-level Mossad asset (his funeral in Israel was attended by prime ministers and intelligence chiefs). The theory suggests that Ghislaine "inherited" her father’s mission and was paired with Epstein to continue the work of infiltrating the American power structure, using his wealth as the perfect cover.
In 2008, Epstein received a famously lenient "sweetheart deal" for his crimes in Florida. At the time, federal prosecutor Alex Acosta reportedly said he was told to "back off" because Epstein was "above his pay grade" and "belonged to intelligence." Theorists argue that only a foreign intelligence partner (like the Mossad) would have the leverage to force the US Department of Justice to ignore such massive criminal evidence for over a decade.
Finally, the Eli Cohen comparison ends with the "sacrifice." Eli Cohen was eventually caught and executed when his utility ran out. Proponents of this theory believe Epstein’s 2019 death was not a suicide, but a "clean-up operation" by the very agencies he served. Once the public outcry became too great, Epstein was no longer a "bridge" to power but a "liability" who knew too many secrets about the world's most powerful men.