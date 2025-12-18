/'Speeding over 24,000 km/h': 7 key facts about the US’ Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile

The LGM-30G Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) forms the sole land-based leg of the United States’ strategic nuclear deterrent, known as the nuclear triad, alongside other strategic bombers and submarine-launched ballistic missiles. It was designed for rapid response and long-range reach and has served in this role continuously since June 1970, helping to deter nuclear attack against the United States and its allies. Here are seven key facts about the missile:-