/'Speed vs Power': How Iran’s swarm tactic may sink the USS Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying destroyers

Iran’s asymmetric fleet relies on the sheer velocity of vessels like the Ashura and the advanced Heidar class. Iranian sources claim the missile-equipped Heidar can reach speeds of up to 110 knots (approx. 200 km/h). If accurate, this makes them faster than most US torpedoes (such as the Mark 48) and surface ships. Their combination of small radar cross-sections and extreme speed allows them to close the distance rapidly, minimizing the reaction time for heavy guns and defensive radars.