The announcement of the USS Gerald R. Ford’s deployment signals a shift in US naval aviation and military posture. US President Donald Trump confirmed the carrier will join the USS Abraham Lincoln, guided-missile destroyers, fighter jets and surveillance aircraft being moved to the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran. The Ford, the United States’ newest and largest aircraft carrier, had been operating in the Caribbean and previously took part in operations linked to Nicolás Maduro. Built for the US Navy, it features the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), designed to improve aircraft launch efficiency and sortie rates.