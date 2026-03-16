'Something will happen...': Cuba next after Iran war? Trump's statement sparks speculations

Cuba is the largest island nation in the Caribbean, located where the Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea meet. It lies about 150 km south of the United States (Florida) and forms part of the Greater Antilles island chain.

Trump’s renewed focus on Cuba is part of a broader “maximum pressure” strategy aimed at weakening the island’s communist government and ultimately pushing for regime change. Trump has described the situation as a “question of time” before the Cuban government collapses, particularly after US actions in Venezuela disrupted Havana’s main source of subsidised oil and financial support. The strategy also reflects Washington’s geopolitical concerns, as Trump has portrayed Cuba as a struggling state that poses a security risk due to its ties with rivals such as Russia and China.