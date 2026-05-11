/'Sleep Deprived': How the USS Abraham Lincoln crew survives endless night operations

While Navy policy targets eight hours of rest, the high-tempo rigour of flight operations often restricts technical crews to just four to six hours of broken sleep per 24-hour cycle. This leads to a state of chronic "zombie" fatigue, where sailors must rely on intense discipline to remain sharp. Managing this exhaustion is a mission-critical safety requirement; a single fatigue-driven error could result in the loss of a Super Hornet worth over Rs 550 crore.