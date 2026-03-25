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'Sky control': How the USS Abraham Lincoln owns the air space near Iran

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Mar 25, 2026, 15:41 IST | Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 15:41 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln is maintaining a powerful presence in the Middle East. Its advanced air wing, featuring stealth jets, provides critical security and deterrence in the airspace near Iran.

Massive Nimitz-class Presence
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(Photograph: AFP)

Massive Nimitz-class Presence

The USS Abraham Lincoln is a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier capable of carrying over 80 aircraft. It serves as a mobile airbase, allowing the US Navy to project power across the Middle East. Its current deployment focuses on maintaining freedom of navigation in the Arabian Sea.

F-35C Stealth Superiority
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

F-35C Stealth Superiority

The carrier hosts Carrier Air Wing 9, which includes the advanced F-35C Lightning II stealth fighters. These jets provide a unique edge by penetrating sophisticated radar systems. Their presence near Iran ensures the US maintains a technological advantage in the regional airspace.

Guarding Global Trade
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

Guarding Global Trade

A primary mission for the Lincoln is protecting the Strait of Hormuz, where a high per cent of world oil passes. The carrier's air wing conducts regular patrols to prevent interference with commercial shipping. This maritime security is vital for the stability of the global economy.

Electronic Warfare Edge
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(Photograph: northropgrumman.com)

Electronic Warfare Edge

he EA-18G Growler aircraft on board provide critical electronic warfare capabilities to the strike group. These planes can jam enemy communications and radar, making it difficult for regional adversaries to track the carrier. This ensures the strike group remains protected while conducting high-stakes operations.

Advanced Early Warning
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(Photograph: AFP)

Advanced Early Warning

The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye serves as the "eyes" of the fleet, providing long-range surveillance of the airspace. It can track multiple threats simultaneously, from drones to cruise missiles. This situational awareness is essential for defending against potential asymmetrical attacks in the Persian Gulf.

Rapid Response Capability
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Rapid Response Capability

Operating from the North Arabian Sea, the USS Abraham Lincoln can launch strikes within minutes if required. This rapid response capability acts as a strong deterrent against regional escalations. The carrier remains ready to support allies and defend international interests at any moment.

Strategic Deterrence Mission
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Strategic Deterrence Mission

The presence of the Lincoln strike group sends a clear message regarding US commitment to regional stability. By maintaining air superiority, the US aims to prevent conflict before it begins. The carrier will continue its mission until relieved by another strike group later this year.

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