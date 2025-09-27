LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /‘Sirst’, ‘Riks’: How did netizens react to Pakistan defence minister’s verbal slips at the UN council?

‘Sirst’, ‘Riks’: How did netizens react to Pakistan defence minister’s verbal slips at the UN council?

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Sep 27, 2025, 15:36 IST | Updated: Sep 27, 2025, 15:37 IST

While his speech sought to examine the implications of artificial intelligence in warfare, including references to India-Pakistan military tensions, it was his repeated verbal slip-ups that drew widespread attention, with netizens even describing the address as 'embarrassing'.

What happened?
1 / 6
(Photograph: ANI/ Instagram)

What happened?

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif recently addressed the United Nations Security Council's AI Innovation Dialogue, chaired by UN Secretary-General António Guterres. While his speech sought to examine the implications of artificial intelligence in warfare and regional security, including references to India-Pakistan military tensions, it was his repeated verbal slip-ups that drew widespread attention, with netizens even describing the address as 'embarrassing'.

A Series of Slip-Ups
2 / 6
(Photograph: ANI screen grab)

A Series of Slip-Ups

During his speech, Asif mispronounced several words, including 'risk' as 'riks', 'development' as 'developend,' and 'breathtaking pace' as 'breathtaking space.' He also struggled with terms like 'instability,' 'technological disparities,' and 'six pillars,' which became 'six pip-pillars.' These errors led to widespread mockery on social media platforms.

Netizens' Humorous Reactions
3 / 6
(Photograph: ANI/ Instagram)

Netizens' Humorous Reactions

The speech quickly went viral, with netizens sharing clips of the fumbles and offering humorous commentary. One user remarked, "Operation Sindoor shook him," referencing India's military operation and implying the minister was rattled. Others commented, "Arre, kehna kya chahte ho?", a popular meme expressing confusion. Some even compared his delivery to the embarassing performance of Pakistan's cricket team.

'This is what happens when you lie..'
4 / 6
(Photograph: ANI/ Instagram)

'This is what happens when you lie..'

Observers noted that his references to India’s Operation Sindoor, a legitimate counter-terror strike, came across as defensive and alarmist rather than constructive. Some user joked, “So raha tha, madam ne ekdam se reading ke liye bol diya class mein 😑😑😑😑 badmos ab pakda gaya 😮‍💨” (He was sleeping, and suddenly the teacher asked him to read in class 😑😑😑😑, the naughty one got caught 😮‍💨). Commenters also observed that the minister’s dependence on AI-written scripts left him unable to understand or explain his own statements. '..if enquired what he said just after, he may not be able to even able to summarize content of his own speech and what it meant😮😂🙏🏼.."

The Speech's Intended Message
5 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The Speech's Intended Message

Despite attempting to highlight the risks of artificial intelligence, with reference to the recent tensions between India and Pakistan, Asif’s address did little to inspire confidence. The minister’s repeated stumbles overshadowed the content, giving the impression of a poorly prepared and incoherent argument.

Previous Controversies
6 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Previous Controversies

This isn't the first time Asif has attracted attention for controversial statements. Earlier this year, he falsely claimed that Indian jets had been shot down, citing unverified social media content. The misinformation was quickly debunked, casting doubt on his credibility.

Trending Photo

Russia to build world’s first closed fuel cycle nuclear power plant by 2030 – what is it?
6

Russia to build world’s first closed fuel cycle nuclear power plant by 2030 – what is it?

The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Shaheed, Rang De Basanti, and more: Must-watch Bhagat Singh movies that tell his story
5

The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Shaheed, Rang De Basanti, and more: Must-watch Bhagat Singh movies that tell his story

Daughter's Day 2025: Famous father-daughter duos in Bollywood– From SRK-Suhana to Anil Kapoor- Sonam
6

Daughter's Day 2025: Famous father-daughter duos in Bollywood– From SRK-Suhana to Anil Kapoor- Sonam

Naagin, Brahmāstra, Salakaar, and more: Best Mouni Roy shows and movies to watch on OTT platforms
6

Naagin, Brahmāstra, Salakaar, and more: Best Mouni Roy shows and movies to watch on OTT platforms

China dominates global robotics with over 2 million factory robots – where does India stand?
7

China dominates global robotics with over 2 million factory robots – where does India stand?