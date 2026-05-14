/‘Sinking the carrier’: 5 ways China could use J-20 fighter jets against the US Navy

Published: May 14, 2026, 13:14 IST | Updated: May 14, 2026, 13:14 IST
China’s J-20 stealth fighters are engineered to dismantle US Navy carrier groups. By blinding radar planes with PL-15 missiles, guiding ballistic carrier-killers, and deploying drone swarms, the jet directly threatens American naval dominance.
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The Carrier Threat
China operates over 250 Chengdu J-20 stealth fighters, establishing a massive numerical advantage in the Indo-Pacific. This USD 120 million fifth-generation interceptor forms the spearhead of Beijing’s Anti-Access/Area Denial (A2/AD) doctrine against US naval forces.
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(Photograph: AFP)
1. Blinding the Hawkeyes
Chinese military doctrine avoids direct dogfights, instead using the J-20 as a stealth sniper to eliminate vulnerable US support aircraft. Armed with 300-kilometre range PL-15 missiles, the J-20 targets E-2D Advanced Hawkeye radar planes to completely blind the carrier strike group.
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(Photograph: AI)
2. Piercing the Aegis Shield
The J-20 relies on highly faceted frontal geometry and advanced radar-absorbent materials to drastically shrink its radar cross-section. This allows the heavy fighter to slip past the multibillion-dollar Aegis Combat System deployed on US Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.
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(Photograph: Wikipedia)
3. Guiding the 'Carrier Killers'
Instead of carrying heavy anti-ship bombs, the J-20 operates as a high-altitude, stealthy forward sensor node. It feeds real-time targeting coordinates to land-based DF-21D and DF-26 ballistic missiles, ensuring pinpoint strikes on moving American aircraft carriers.
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(Photograph: AI)
4. Deploying Drone Swarms
The twin-seat J-20S variant functions as a mobile airborne command centre for autonomous FH-97A 'loyal wingman' drones. This manned-unmanned teaming allows Chinese pilots to saturate US Navy air defences with heavily armed robotic swarms, instantly overwhelming American radar operators.
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(Photograph: AFP)
5. The Supercruise Blockade
Powered by new WS-15 engines generating 36,000 pounds of thrust, the J-20 can sustain Mach 2.0 supercruise flight without using afterburners. This immense speed allows the Chinese jet to rapidly intercept and cut off slower US Navy F-35C fighters launching from the carrier deck.
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The Pacific Reality
The Pentagon acknowledges that these five coordinated J-20 tactics pose an existential threat to traditional American carrier dominance. To counter this advancing stealth armada, the US Navy is urgently accelerating its classified F/A-XX sixth-generation fighter programme.