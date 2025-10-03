/'Since 60 years': What is Quasi-Moon and why is it silently orbiting Earth?

The Moon is bound to Earth’s gravity and completes one orbit around our planet every month. A quasi-moon, on the other hand, is not truly captured by Earth. It circles the Sun and only appears to loop around Earth over many years. The path of a quasi-moon is much larger, looping far out into space and never coming close like our real Moon. This difference means that quasi-moons are actually more like travelling companions rather than true satellites. They drift in and out of Earth’s neighbourhood over long periods.