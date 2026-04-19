/'Shooting down F-35 not small event': Iran declares victory in war, Ghalibaf says negotiations 'far from final agreement'

“Dear people of Iran, the Strait of Hormuz is under the control of the Islamic Republic,” Ghalibaf said in a televised speech to the people of Iran on Saturday night.The Iranian speaker also said that the US attempt to demine the waters completely failed. He said, “We have confronted decisively with the US attempt to clear mines as we considered it a violation of the ceasefire while the ceasefire talks were underway in Pakistan. I told the American delegation in Islamabad that if their minesweeper moves even a little further from its location, we will definitely shoot at it. They asked for 15 minutes to return and they retreated.” Calling American decision to block the Strait “a reckless and ignorant decision,” he added, "it is not possible that others can pass through the Strait of Hormuz but we cannot. If the US does not lift the blockade, traffic in the Strait of Hormuz will definitely be restricted,” the speaker warned.