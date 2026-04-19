/'Shooting down F-35 not small event': Iran declares victory in war, Ghalibaf says negotiations 'far from final agreement'

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf claimed control over the Strait of Hormuz, warned the US over naval actions. He stressed Iran’s military strength, criticized the US blockade, and highlighted major differences in ongoing negotiations.
Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, in a national televised address, has delivered a defiant message amid escalating tensions with the United States and Israel, and declared that Iran won the war against the aggressors. He said that negotiations with the US have progressed but far from final agreement. He also asserted that Tehran has not only withstood military pressure but also demonstrated growing battlefield capabilities, adding that Strait of Hormuz is under Iranian control. He also said that he is ready for martyrdom, adding that Iran fought for more than 40 days and gave a clear message to US that Iran is not Venezuela.
“Dear people of Iran, the Strait of Hormuz is under the control of the Islamic Republic,” Ghalibaf said in a televised speech to the people of Iran on Saturday night.The Iranian speaker also said that the US attempt to demine the waters completely failed. He said, “We have confronted decisively with the US attempt to clear mines as we considered it a violation of the ceasefire while the ceasefire talks were underway in Pakistan. I told the American delegation in Islamabad that if their minesweeper moves even a little further from its location, we will definitely shoot at it. They asked for 15 minutes to return and they retreated.” Calling American decision to block the Strait “a reckless and ignorant decision,” he added, "it is not possible that others can pass through the Strait of Hormuz but we cannot. If the US does not lift the blockade, traffic in the Strait of Hormuz will definitely be restricted,” the speaker warned.
In his address, Ghalibaf said that United States and Israeli strikes were retaliated in “shortest possible time” despite the killing of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and IRGC leaders. He said that Tehran successfully intercepted “170–180 drones” and demonstrated advances that “in the past, we didn’t have.” “Everyone saw it… shooting down F-35 not small event." Iran has claimed to have shot down or damaged American F-35 stealth fighters on multiple occasions in late March and early April 2026, alleging successful hits on the advanced aircraft. The Pentagon has not officially confirmed these losses.
Ghalibaf also said that Iran has won the war and enemy was isolated highlighting that the US did not receive support from NATO. “If the enemy hasn't achieved its goals, it has failed. They wanted to make Iran surrender’ in 2-3 days…We fought for more than 40 DAYS…They thought Iran was like Venezuela. Trump did not achieve his goal of changing the regime and destroying our offensive and missile capabilities, and Iran is not Venezuela…They invited NATO…No one responded to them.”
Ghalibaf also said that there are “major differences” in negotiating positions on several topics between Iran and the US. “The enemy has not achieved its goals through issuing warnings and setting deadlines, and therefore, has begun sending messages through intermediaries,” he said. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council earlier said that Tehran is currently examining new US proposals following talks with Pakistan’s military chief Asim Munir. The council added that several previously stated demands, including extended control over the Strait of Hormuz, remain in place. Pakistan’s Munir completed a three-day official visit to Iran earlier today. The next round of talks have not been scheduled yet.