/'Shaktibaan' & 'Divyastra' debut at R-Day parade: How they will help India's military in high-tech war plan

Shaktibaan and Divyastra highlight the Indian Army’s tech leap with advanced surveillance, swarm and tethered drones, as well as the indigenous ZOLT UAV for precise artillery targeting. Backed by loitering munitions, they enable deep strikes, swarm attacks and precision hits up to 1,000 km.
The Indian Army is raising 15–20 Shaktibaan regiments equipped with swarm drones, loitering munitions and long‑range UAVs for strikes from 5 to 500 km. This drone‑led warfare integrates unmanned systems into artillery, enabling precision, scalable combat with minimal human risk. Initial units are operational, with Solar Defence, Adani and RapheM as contenders for the Rs 2,000 crore project.
On Republic Day 2026, Shaktibaan debuted at Kartavya Path alongside Divyastra, showcasing swarm drones, tethered systems and ZOLT hybrid UAV for artillery direction. Mounted on high‑mobility vehicles, it highlights India’s unmanned arsenal, including Kharga Chakra and Shakti Prahar, emphasising Atmanirbhar Bharat in future warfare readiness.
The Regiment of Artillery is raising 35–40 Divyastra batteries with diverse drones for surveillance‑to‑strike loops. Debuting at Republic Day 2026 on high‑mobility platforms, Divyastra features swarm drones, tethered systems and ZOLT UAVs for precise targeting. It reduces response times and supports multi‑domain operations across air, land and electronic warfare.
Shaktibaan and Divyastra mark India’s pivot to network‑centric drone dominance, with over 100,000 trained operatives. Shaktibaan focuses on scalable strikes; Divyastra integrates into artillery for real‑time fire control. Shaktibaan, followed by Divyastra, features advanced surveillance and targeting systems. Together, they showcase sophisticated advanced surveillance using swarm drones, tethered drone systems, and the indigenously developed hybrid UAV ZOLT. The UAV is deployed for tactical reconnaissance and to guide artillery fire with enhanced precision.
Their strike capability is further bolstered by a range of aerial loitering munitions, including HAROP, Mini HARPY, Peacekeeper, ATS (Extended Range), ATS (Medium Range) and Sky Striker. These assets allow deep-strike operations across the battlefield, supporting swarm drone launches, long-range strike missions of up to 1,000 km, and precision attacks on high-value targets.