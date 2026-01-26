/'Shaktibaan' & 'Divyastra' debut at R-Day parade: How they will help India's military in high-tech war plan

Shaktibaan and Divyastra mark India’s pivot to network‑centric drone dominance, with over 100,000 trained operatives. Shaktibaan focuses on scalable strikes; Divyastra integrates into artillery for real‑time fire control. Shaktibaan, followed by Divyastra, features advanced surveillance and targeting systems. Together, they showcase sophisticated advanced surveillance using swarm drones, tethered drone systems, and the indigenously developed hybrid UAV ZOLT. The UAV is deployed for tactical reconnaissance and to guide artillery fire with enhanced precision.