/‘Sha**ing weekend’ to ‘cool boyfriend’: How Princess Eugenie was named in Epstein files by parents Andrew & Sarah

A fresh wave of controversy has engulfed the British royal family following the release of a new tranche of Jeffrey Epstein-related files by the US Department of Justice. Among over three million documents unsealed on January 30, 2026, is a shocking 2010 email from Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, making a crude remark about her daughter Princess Eugenie.
On March 21, 2010, which is two days before Eugenie’s birthday, an account simply sent the phrase, “ny?", In response, from a redacted address allegedly belonging to the former Duchess of York, wrote, “Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!” At the time, Eugenie was 19 years old, and was spending time with her then-boyfriend Jack Brooksbank, according to The Mirror.
The disclosure has sparked outrage partly because Epstein had already been convicted and imprisoned for a sex crime involving a minor by that date. Further scrutiny of Sarah Ferguson's relationship with the late financier has followed the release of several startling emails. In January 2010, Ferguson wrote to Epstein: “You are a legend… I am at your service. Just marry me.” Similar language appears in emails from September 2009.
Although Ferguson has not publicly commented on the newly revealed email, the timing and content have put the spotlight back on the Duchess of York and her daughters. Eugenie, now 35, has largely stayed out of royal controversies, but this revelation has reignited public curiosity about her private life.
In fact, some emails contained in a newly released batch of Epstein files show that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared photographs of his daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, with Jeffrey Epstein years after the financier’s 2008 conviction. The files indicate that Andrew sent Epstein two emails in 2011 and 2012, both of which included images of his daughters. One message, dated December 21, 2011, was sent from his official “HRH The Duke of York” email address and took the form of a Christmas greeting card.
The image reportedly shows Princess Beatrice wearing a silver Christmas cracker hat, while Princess Eugenie appears in a brown scarf and a fur hat. The card was signed by Andrew and read: “Wishing you much joy and happiness at this time and for the year ahead.”
A second email, sent on December 20, 2012, also featured a card containing photographs of Beatrice and Eugenie. The tranche of documents further includes two additional cards shared with Epstein: one showing Andrew abseiling down The Shard in London, and another depicting Sarah Ferguson during a trip to Great Slave Lake in Canada.
According to emails reported by the BBC, Epstein contacted Sarah Ferguson on July 1, 2010 to say he would be in London that week and asked whether there was any chance her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, then aged 21 and 20 — could be “saying h=llo” (sic). Ferguson replied two days later that Beatrice was in London with Andrew, while “Eugie is away with cool boyfri=d” (sic). Elsewhere in the correspondence, the emails suggest that a lunch involving Ferguson, her daughters and Epstein later took place.
On an earlier exchange from July 2009, when Epstein emailed the “ferg” address asking, “where are you?” Less than 90 minutes later, a reply from a contact listed as “Sarah” said: “In Miami. What number shall I call you on now” (sic). The message continued: “I stayed at Phillip Levine house with the girls. I am aiming to get to you for 12:30 for lunch. Does that suit?” Epstein subsequently offered “a ride”, which was declined. Ferguson replied that she had arranged transport herself, adding it would be “myself, Beatrice and Eugenie”, according to the BBC.
Sarah Ferguson’s former husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is also named in the newly released files. A photograph showing the royal kneeling on all fours over an unidentified woman has triggered renewed calls for him to testify before the US Congress. Ferguson has not been accused of any wrongdoing, and Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied all allegations against him.
The new files were released as part of ongoing US criminal investigations into Epstein, who died in 2019 while facing federal charges for sex trafficking minors. The DOJ’s decision to unseal these documents has revealed previously unseen communications involving numerous high-profile figures.