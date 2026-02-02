/‘Sha**ing weekend’ to ‘cool boyfriend’: How Princess Eugenie was named in Epstein files by parents Andrew & Sarah

On an earlier exchange from July 2009, when Epstein emailed the “ferg” address asking, “where are you?” Less than 90 minutes later, a reply from a contact listed as “Sarah” said: “In Miami. What number shall I call you on now” (sic). The message continued: “I stayed at Phillip Levine house with the girls. I am aiming to get to you for 12:30 for lunch. Does that suit?” Epstein subsequently offered “a ride”, which was declined. Ferguson replied that she had arranged transport herself, adding it would be “myself, Beatrice and Eugenie”, according to the BBC.