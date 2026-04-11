/‘Severe and disfiguring wounds’: Iran’s new supreme leader injured in deadly strike that killed his father, new reports say

Mojtaba Khamenei assumed leadership following the killing of his father in coordinated strikes during the intitial phase of the conflict. The transition was confirmed through Iran’s Assembly of Experts in March 2026, after an interim council briefly assumed constitutional duties. The succession marked one of the most significant political shifts in Iran in decades, occurring under wartime conditions and sustained external pressure. Khamenei's whereabouts, condition and ability to rule still largely remain a mystery to the public, with no photo, video or audio recording of him published since the air attack and his subsequent appointment as his ​father's replacement on March 8.