/‘Severe and disfiguring wounds’: Iran’s new supreme leader injured in deadly strike that killed his father, new reports say

He has not appeared publicly since his appointment, with no verified audio or video released, only written statements attributed to him.
Reports emerging from multiple sources, quoted by Reuters, indicate that Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is recovering from severe injuries sustained in a deadly airstrike that also killed his father, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. According to Reuters, the injuries include serious facial and leg damage, described by sources close to his circle as “severe and disfiguring wounds”, raising questions about his physical capacity to govern amid an ongoing regional war.
Mojtaba Khamenei assumed leadership following the killing of his father in coordinated strikes during the intitial phase of the conflict. The transition was confirmed through Iran’s Assembly of Experts in March 2026, after an interim council briefly assumed constitutional duties. The succession marked one of the most significant political shifts in Iran in decades, occurring under wartime conditions and sustained external pressure. Khamenei's whereabouts, condition and ability to rule still largely remain a mystery to the public, with no photo, video or audio recording of him published since the air attack and his subsequent appointment as his father's replacement on March 8.
Sources cited by Reuters state that Khamenei suffered facial disfigurement and a significant injury to one or both legs during the strike on a leadership compound in Tehran. He has not appeared publicly since his appointment, with no verified audio or video released, only written statements attributed to him. US defence officials have previously described him as “wounded and likely disfigured”, while Iranian officials have offered conflicting accounts, ranging from “light injuries” to assertions that he remains fully operational.
Despite his reported condition, sources indicate that Khamenei remains involved in decision-making through remote communication, although his visibility has been severely limited. His absence from public appearances has intensified scrutiny of Iran’s wartime leadership structure and raised questions about institutional stability during ongoing hostilities.
At the same time, diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran have formally been going on in Islamabad. According to officials, the Iranian negotiating team includes Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Abbas Araghchi, and Ali Bagheri Kani. On the US side, discussions have reportedly involved Steve Witkoff, JD Vance, and Jared Kushner. The meetings were described as structured, with direct, face-to-face engagement between the two delegations, alongside participation from Pakistan’s military leadership acting as key facilitators in the process.
The talks are taking place alongside continued regional tensions, with both sides entering negotiations under conditions of military pressure and political distrust. The absence of Iran’s top leader from public view has added further uncertainty to the negotiating environment.
Recently, a clip widely circulating on social media appeared to show Mojtaba Khamenei entering a high-tech military command centre. However, the video has been confirmed as fake. Fact-checking indicates the video is AI-generated and unverified, with no credible evidence supporting its authenticity. The claim has also not been reported or confirmed by Iranian state media, including IRNA, IRIB, or Tasnim News Agency.
While some reports suggest Khamenei remains mentally alert, others describe him as severely incapacitated or dependent on limited communication. These conflicting accounts reflect broader uncertainty over Iran’s command structure during an active conflict and evolving diplomatic engagement.
The combination of leadership injury, wartime transition and ongoing negotiations places Iran in a precarious position. The Supreme Leader’s condition, still officially unverified in full detail, has become a central factor influencing both internal governance and external diplomatic calculations as talks continue in Islamabad.