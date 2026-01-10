LOGIN
'Seoul will pay dear price...': North Korea accuses South of drone incursion, calls it 'unpardonable hysteria': What's happening

Published: Jan 10, 2026, 12:13 IST | Updated: Jan 10, 2026, 12:14 IST

North Korea accused South Korea of flying a spy drone into its airspace and released photos of wreckage. Seoul denied the claim, saying it had no record and the drone wasn’t its model. Pyongyang warned of consequences if such flights continue amid rising tensions.

N Korea accuses South of drone incursion
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP/KCNA)

N Korea accuses South of drone incursion

North Korea accused South Korea of flying spy drone over its territory, a claim that Seoul denied.

N Korea shares pictures
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP/KCNA)

N Korea shares pictures

Photos of the alleged drone was released by KCNA showed the wreckage of a winged craft lying on the ground next to a collection of grey and blue components it said included cameras.

What South Korea said
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

What South Korea said

South Korea said it had no record of the flight, and Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back said the drone in the photos was "not a model operated by our military." The office of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said a national security meeting would be held over the issue today

North Korea's warning
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP/KCNA)

North Korea's warning

Pyongyang's military spokesperson said issues a warning and said, “Seoul would be forced to pay a dear price for their unpardonable hysteria if such flights continued”

NKorea fired multiple ballistic and hypersonic missiles
5 / 6

NKorea fired multiple ballistic and hypersonic missiles

Last week, North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, prompting heightened monitoring by South Korea, the US and Japan. The launch came amid US military's action against Pyongyang's socialist ally Venezuela.

Kim says 'preparation of actual war'
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Kim says 'preparation of actual war'

North Korea's Kim Jong Un has said that the recent missile testing was for preparation of an "an actual war." He said that test-firing of hypersonic missiles was made necessary by "the recent geopolitical crisis."

"Why it is necessary is exemplified by the recent geopolitical crisis and complicated international events," Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted Kim saying.

