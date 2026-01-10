/'Seoul will pay dear price...': North Korea accuses South of drone incursion, calls it 'unpardonable hysteria': What's happening

North Korea accused South Korea of flying a spy drone into its airspace and released photos of wreckage. Seoul denied the claim, saying it had no record and the drone wasn’t its model. Pyongyang warned of consequences if such flights continue amid rising tensions.
Photos of the alleged drone was released by KCNA showed the wreckage of a winged craft lying on the ground next to a collection of grey and blue components it said included cameras.
South Korea said it had no record of the flight, and Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back said the drone in the photos was "not a model operated by our military." The office of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said a national security meeting would be held over the issue today
Pyongyang's military spokesperson said issues a warning and said, “Seoul would be forced to pay a dear price for their unpardonable hysteria if such flights continued”
Last week, North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, prompting heightened monitoring by South Korea, the US and Japan. The launch came amid US military's action against Pyongyang's socialist ally Venezuela.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un has said that the recent missile testing was for preparation of an "an actual war." He said that test-firing of hypersonic missiles was made necessary by "the recent geopolitical crisis."
