LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /‘Sensor fusion and AI’: Why modern fighter jets are becoming flying data centres

‘Sensor fusion and AI’: Why modern fighter jets are becoming flying data centres

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Dec 28, 2025, 14:08 IST | Updated: Dec 28, 2025, 14:08 IST

Modern fighter jets have evolved from simple weapons platforms into sophisticated flying data centres. Using millions of lines of code, AI, and sensor fusion, they process vast amounts of battlefield information instantly. 

8 million lines of software code
1 / 7
(Photograph: US Navy)

8 million lines of software code

Modern jets like the F-35 are defined more by software than hardware. According to Lockheed Martin, its complex onboard systems require more than 8 million lines of software code to manage operations and connect its systems.

The Power of Sensor Fusion: Seeing One Clear Picture
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The Power of Sensor Fusion: Seeing One Clear Picture

Jets use a process called 'sensor fusion' to combine inputs from radars, cameras, and other sensors. BAE Systems explains that this gives pilots a single, clear picture of the battlefield instead of overwhelming them with raw, separate data points.

Processing at the 'Edge ': Handling Data in the Air
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Processing at the 'Edge ': Handling Data in the Air

Modern sensors collect too much data to send back to base instantly for analysis. Air & Space Forces Magazine notes that jets must now use powerful onboard 'edge computing' to process terabytes of information immediately in the air.

The Crucial Network Sharing Targets Instantly
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The Crucial Network Sharing Targets Instantly

The jet acts as a critical hub in a wider military network. According to Defense News, advanced data links allow fighters to share target information instantly with nearby ships, ground troops, and older aircraft, acting like a "quarterback" in the sky.

AI in the Cockpit: Filtering the Noise
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

AI in the Cockpit: Filtering the Noise

Artificial Intelligence is now essential for helping pilots manage the data load. Northrop Grumman states that AI algorithms help filter vast amounts of incoming information, presenting only the most critical threats to the pilot's attention.

Electronic Warfare Dominance: Scanning the Spectrum
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Electronic Warfare Dominance: Scanning the Spectrum

Modern fighters constantly scan the electromagnetic spectrum to locate enemy radar signals. Raytheon reports that these advanced electronic warfare suites generate massive amounts of data that must be analysed in real-time to map threats.

Software-Defined Upgrades: Improving Overnight
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Software-Defined Upgrades: Improving Overnight

A fighter jet’s capabilities can now improve significantly through software updates rather than mechanics. Defense One highlights that new weapons or sensors can be integrated digitally without needing major physical modifications to the airframe.

Trending Photo

What are directed energy weapons (DEWs) and how do they work?
6

What are directed energy weapons (DEWs) and how do they work?

In Pics | President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie aboard submarine INS Vaghsheer
5

In Pics | President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie aboard submarine INS Vaghsheer

Reusable, microwave-powered, drone-killer: What is Lockheed Martin’s MORFIUS weapon?
6

Reusable, microwave-powered, drone-killer: What is Lockheed Martin’s MORFIUS weapon?

‘Internal Weapons Bays’: How stealth fighters stay invisible even after launching missiles
7

‘Internal Weapons Bays’: How stealth fighters stay invisible even after launching missiles

‘Sensor fusion and AI’: Why modern fighter jets are becoming flying data centres
7

‘Sensor fusion and AI’: Why modern fighter jets are becoming flying data centres