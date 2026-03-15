/'Secure the chokepoint': 7 countries that have ability to answer Trump’s call in Strait of Hormuz

As tensions reach a boiling point, US President Donald Trump’s threat to launch further strikes on Iran's Kharg Island oil export hub has dramatically escalated the Middle East crisis. With Tehran vowing severe retaliation, Trump has urgently called on allied nations to deploy warships to the Strait of Hormuz to prevent a global energy collapse.

If a multi-national naval coalition is mobilised to secure the 21-mile-wide chokepoint, here are seven countries with the maritime capabilities and strategic imperatives to deploy warships: