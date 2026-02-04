/'Second invasion plan': Was Vietnam preparing for Trump-led US attack? Military documents reveal...

The original Vietnamese document was titled “The 2nd US Invasion Plan” and was completed by the Ministry of Defense in August 2024, according to AP. It said that while there is "little risk of a war against Vietnam,” currently, the “belligerent nature” of the US prompts them to be vigilant. It also points out that America in its attempt to “strengthen deterrence against China” may apply “unconventional forms of warfare and military intervention and even conduct large-scale invasions against countries and territories that ‘deviate from its orbit.’”