/‘Second Kuwaiti port damaged’: What is Mubarak Al-Kabeer port hit by ‘drones and cruise missiles’ as West Asia tensions escalate?

The Ministry of Public Works said the port was hit by “hostile drones and cruise missiles”, confirming material damage but no casualties. The incident highlights the growing vulnerability of strategic sites amid escalating regional tensions.
Kuwaiti authorities have reported a coordinated strike on Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, a major infrastructure project on Bubiyan Island, marking the latest in a series of attacks on the country’s facilities. The Ministry of Public Works said the port was hit by “hostile drones and cruise missiles”, confirming material damage but no casualties. The incident highlights the growing vulnerability of strategic sites amid escalating regional tensions.
In a statement posted on X, the ministry said, “The infrastructure of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port was subjected to a double attack this Friday morning by hostile drones and cruise missiles.” It added that “initial reports revealed material damage with no human casualties.” Emergency procedures were “activated as per protocol… in coordination with the relevant authorities,” with response teams deployed to assess and contain the impact.
The attack on Mubarak Al-Kabeer came hours after a separate strike on Shuwaikh Port, Kuwait’s main commercial hub. The Kuwait Ports Authority said the site was targeted at dawn “by enemy drones”, with “material damage but no human casualties.” Shuwaikh Port is Kuwait’s principal commercial port and a critical gateway for imports, handling a large share of the country’s cargo traffic. Operated by the Kuwait Ports Authority, it plays a central role in trade flows and supply chains. The back-to-back incidents highlight a pattern of strikes on economic infrastructure within a short timeframe.
The port attacks follow a recent drone strike on a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, which caused a fire. Authorities said smoke and flames were visible, but emergency services responded quickly, and initial reports indicated only material damage. The sequence of incidents points to repeated targeting of civilian infrastructure.
Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port is a major strategic infrastructure project located on Boubyan Island in Kuwait. Named after the country’s former ruler, the port is designed to transform Kuwait into a regional financial and commercial hub, significantly increasing its maritime trade capacity. According to Reuters, the government has said around 50 per cent of the first phase has been completed, though timelines for the remaining work have not been disclosed.
The project is a central component of the "New Kuwait" 2035 vision. It aims to integrate with the Silk City initiative and global trade routes, linking the Persian Gulf to Central Asia and Europe. Built in multiple phases, the port features deep-water berths capable of handling the world’s largest container ships, addressing regional logistics demands.
In December 2025, Kuwait announced a contract worth 1.219 billion Kuwaiti dinars (about $3.97 billion) with China Communications Construction Company to advance the project. The port is linked to broader cooperation with China and potential integration into the Belt and Road Initiative. The targeting of such infrastructure highlights the security challenges facing major development projects in the region.