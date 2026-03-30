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‘Sea-skimming missile threats’: Can USS Tripoli stop Iranian low-flying cruise missiles?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Mar 30, 2026, 13:28 IST | Updated: Mar 30, 2026, 13:28 IST

The USS Tripoli uses a highly advanced, multi-layered defence network to neutralise sea-skimming missile threats.

The Low-Altitude Threat
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The Low-Altitude Threat

Iranian cruise missiles fly exceptionally close to the ocean surface, using the curvature of the Earth to evade early-warning radars. This sea-skimming trajectory drastically reduces the reaction time for targeted warships, making them incredibly dangerous to massive vessels like the USS Tripoli.

Airborne Interception
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Airborne Interception

The ship's absolute first line of defence is its squadron of F-35B Lightning II stealth fighters. Flying combat air patrols, these fifth-generation jets use advanced sensors to detect and shoot down incoming cruise missiles long before they reach the fleet.

The Medium-Range Shield
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The Medium-Range Shield

If a missile bypasses the fighter jets, the USS Tripoli deploys the RIM-162 Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM). Fired from two Mk-29 launchers, these highly agile interceptors track and destroy supersonic threats at medium ranges with exceptional precision.

The RAM Rapid Response
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The RAM Rapid Response

For threats that breach the medium-range perimeter, the ship relies on two Mk-49 Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) launchers. The RIM-116 RAM is a lightweight, quick-reaction weapon designed specifically to annihilate anti-ship cruise missiles using advanced infrared and radar-homing guidance.

Electronic Warfare
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Electronic Warfare

The USS Tripoli does not just rely on kinetic weapons to survive a heavy missile barrage. It utilises the AN/SLQ-32 electronic warfare suite and Mk53 Nulka active decoys to jam enemy targeting radars and lure guided missiles safely away from the ship's hull.

The Phalanx CIWS
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The Phalanx CIWS

When all other systems fail, the Mk-15 Phalanx Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) serves as the ultimate last line of defence. This automated, radar-guided 20-millimetre Gatling gun fires up to 4,500 armour-piercing rounds per minute to physically shred incoming missiles at point-blank range.

A Floating Fortress
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

A Floating Fortress

Combining stealth fighter patrols, supersonic interceptors, and rapid-fire rotary cannons, the USS Tripoli operates a virtually impenetrable defence umbrella. This multi-layered architecture ensures the warship can project massive combat power in the Persian Gulf despite the constant threat of coastal missile batteries.

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