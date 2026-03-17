'The Invisible Ayotollah': Trump deepens Mojtaba Khamenei's disappearance, says he is dead or disfigured

To expose the cover-up, Trump drew a direct comparison to Mojtaba's father, the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. "The Ayatollah would sit and he'd spew hate from his chair," Trump noted. "But you'd see him a lot, right? This one we haven't seen at all." This contrast perfectly highlights the bizarre nature of the current regime's media strategy. The supreme religious authority of Iran thrives on projecting power; complete invisibility is a massive tell that something is fundamentally broken.