/‘Saturn’s moon may not have underground ocean’: NASA study reveals surprising details about Titan

While a global hidden ocean may not exist, the study suggests that small pockets of meltwater could form near Titan’s rocky core. The movement of water and heat could create environments enriched with organic molecules, supplied both from below and via meteoritic material on the surface. "Our analysis shows there should be pockets of liquid water, possibly as warm as 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit), cycling nutrients from the moon’s rocky core through slushy layers of high-pressure ice to a solid icy shell at the surface", says Flavio Petricca, the JPL postdoctoral researcher who led the study.

