/'Saint or Sinner?': British artist crucifies Donald Trump in shocking new sculpture

Trump himself has recently commented on morality and the afterlife, joking with reporters earlier this month that he's "not sure [I'm] going to be able to make heaven". He also said that he was not sure, if "there's anything going to get me in heaven," but that, "If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that's pretty - I want to try to get to heaven if possible. I'm being a little cute. I really don't. I think I'm not maybe heaven-bound."