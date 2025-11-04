/'Saint or Sinner?': British artist crucifies Donald Trump in shocking new sculpture

A life-size sculpture of Donald Trump nailed to a cross while wearing a prison jumpsuit has gone on display in Switzerland after delays over backlash fears. Titled Saint or Sinner, the work by British artist Mason Storm has ignited a storm. Here's all you need to know.
A controversial sculpture depicting Donald Trump nailed to a cross while wearing a prison jumpsuit has gone on display in Switzerland, weeks after its debut was postponed over fears of public backlash. Here's all you need to know.
The life-size piece, titled Saint or Sinner, shows the current US president suspended from a white cross that resembles both a crucifix and an execution gurney.
The controversial piece is the work of British artist Mason Storm, known for his politically charged and satirical art.
The sculpture will remain at the Basler Kunstmeile exhibition space near Basel's central train station in Switzerland for the next two weeks, until mid-November. Originally, the artwork was supposed to be placed near Basel’s central train station on September 6.
The gallery, Gleis 4, delayed the launch, citing safety concerns. Organisers said they were worried about crowds and possible confrontations given the sculpture’s provocative mix of religion and politics.
The piece has already stirred strong emotions. Local media outlet 20 Minuten interviewed pedestrians who were both offended and intrigued. "I'm a Christian, and it hurts me." said 20-year-old Melanie, describing the image as unnecessarily provocative. Her companion, Clara, who isn't religious, disagreed and said political statements don't need to insult people.
Trump himself has recently commented on morality and the afterlife, joking with reporters earlier this month that he's "not sure [I'm] going to be able to make heaven". He also said that he was not sure, if "there's anything going to get me in heaven," but that, "If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that's pretty - I want to try to get to heaven if possible. I'm being a little cute. I really don't. I think I'm not maybe heaven-bound."