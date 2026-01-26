/'Sailing by Starlight': How USS Abraham Lincoln is navigating Arabian Sea without GPS or radar

With GPS signals in the Persian Gulf likely being jammed or spoofed by Iranian electronic warfare, the Lincoln’s quartermasters have reverted to the "unhackable" art of celestial navigation. On the signal bridge, navigation teams use physical sextants to measure the angle of specific stars relative to the horizon. This analog data is manually fed into the ship's computers to calculate a precise position, ensuring the carrier can navigate "The Box" without relying on a digital satellite signal that could be compromised or tracked by the enemy.