/‘Rutan Voyager’: This 1986 plane that flew around the world without refuelling

Voyager’s journey lasted 9 days, 3 hours, and 44 minutes, covering 40,212 km (25,012 miles). The crew faced severe storms, system failures, and political issues like denied airspace. By the end of the trip, only 48 kg (about 1.5 per cent of the original fuel) remained in the tanks. Despite setbacks, the aircraft touched down safely at the very spot where it started, greeted by thousands.​