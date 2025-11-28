LOGIN
‘Rs 7995 cr deal’: What is MH-60R Seahawk that India is buying from the US?

Published: Nov 28, 2025, 20:03 IST | Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 20:17 IST

1. India Signs Rs 7,995 Cr Sustainment Deal for MH-60R Fleet
1. India Signs Rs 7,995 Cr Sustainment Deal for MH-60R Fleet

India has signed a Rs 7,995 crore (US $894 million) agreement with the United States under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme to support and maintain the Indian Navy’s MH-60R helicopter fleet. The deal covers spares, repairs, training, technical support and the creation of in-country intermediate-level maintenance facilities that will keep India’s Romeo fleet operational for the next five years.

2. MH-60R Seahawk Is the World’s Most Advanced Maritime Multi-Mission Helicopter
2. MH-60R Seahawk Is the World’s Most Advanced Maritime Multi-Mission Helicopter

The MH-60R Seahawk, often called the “Romeo” is a state-of-the-art naval helicopter used by the US Navy and allies. It is designed for anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), maritime surveillance, search and rescue, medical evacuation, and ship-borne operations. Its versatility makes it a crucial platform for modern naval fleets.

3. These Helicopters Are Built for Anti-Submarine Warfare
3. These Helicopters Are Built for Anti-Submarine Warfare

The MH-60R is one of the world’s best submarine-hunting helicopters, equipped with advanced sensors like the AN/AQS-22 ALFS dipping sonar, sonobuoys, and multi-mode radar. It also carries the powerful Mk-54 torpedo, allowing it to detect, track, and engage underwater threats, critical for India given increased submarine activity in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

4. MH-60R Can Strike Surface Targets With Precision
4. MH-60R Can Strike Surface Targets With Precision

For surface warfare missions, the MH-60R can carry AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, lightweight torpedoes, and machine guns. Combined with electro-optical sensors and radar systems, the helicopter can identify hostile ships, fast attack craft, or suspicious vessels and neutralise them with precision, boosting India’s coastal and deep-sea defence.

5. India Has Already Received Most of Its 24 Ordered Helicopters
5. India Has Already Received Most of Its 24 Ordered Helicopters

India originally contracted 24 MH-60R helicopters in a multibillion-dollar deal. Deliveries began in 2021, and by 2025 India had received over 20 aircraft, with the rest nearing completion. The Navy’s first MH-60R squadron, INAS 334, was commissioned at INS Garuda, Kochi, marking the operational induction of the platform.

6. The Sustainment Deal Builds Long-Term Maintenance Capability Inside India
6. The Sustainment Deal Builds Long-Term Maintenance Capability Inside India

A major component of the Rs 7,996 crore agreement is the establishment of intermediate-level maintenance and periodic inspection facilities in India. This reduces dependence on foreign depots and significantly improves turnaround time for repairs, aligning with India’s push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence logistics.

7. MH-60R Enhances India’s Maritime Superiority in the Indian Ocean
(Photograph: Unsplash)

7. MH-60R Enhances India’s Maritime Superiority in the Indian Ocean

With long-range sensors, powerful weapons and ship-borne compatibility, MH-60R strengthens India’s ability to track submarines, secure sea lanes, escort fleets, support aircraft carriers and respond to maritime threats. The platform greatly improves India’s naval aviation capability, giving the Navy a modern, multi-role helicopter fleet suited for future conflict environments.

