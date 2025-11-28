Combined with electro-optical sensors and radar systems, the helicopter can identify hostile ships, fast attack craft, or suspicious vessels and neutralise them with precision, boosting India’s coastal and deep-sea defence.
India has signed a Rs 7,995 crore (US $894 million) agreement with the United States under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme to support and maintain the Indian Navy’s MH-60R helicopter fleet. The deal covers spares, repairs, training, technical support and the creation of in-country intermediate-level maintenance facilities that will keep India’s Romeo fleet operational for the next five years.
The MH-60R Seahawk, often called the “Romeo” is a state-of-the-art naval helicopter used by the US Navy and allies. It is designed for anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), maritime surveillance, search and rescue, medical evacuation, and ship-borne operations. Its versatility makes it a crucial platform for modern naval fleets.
The MH-60R is one of the world’s best submarine-hunting helicopters, equipped with advanced sensors like the AN/AQS-22 ALFS dipping sonar, sonobuoys, and multi-mode radar. It also carries the powerful Mk-54 torpedo, allowing it to detect, track, and engage underwater threats, critical for India given increased submarine activity in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).
For surface warfare missions, the MH-60R can carry AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, lightweight torpedoes, and machine guns. Combined with electro-optical sensors and radar systems, the helicopter can identify hostile ships, fast attack craft, or suspicious vessels and neutralise them with precision, boosting India’s coastal and deep-sea defence.
India originally contracted 24 MH-60R helicopters in a multibillion-dollar deal. Deliveries began in 2021, and by 2025 India had received over 20 aircraft, with the rest nearing completion. The Navy’s first MH-60R squadron, INAS 334, was commissioned at INS Garuda, Kochi, marking the operational induction of the platform.
A major component of the Rs 7,996 crore agreement is the establishment of intermediate-level maintenance and periodic inspection facilities in India. This reduces dependence on foreign depots and significantly improves turnaround time for repairs, aligning with India’s push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence logistics.
With long-range sensors, powerful weapons and ship-borne compatibility, MH-60R strengthens India’s ability to track submarines, secure sea lanes, escort fleets, support aircraft carriers and respond to maritime threats. The platform greatly improves India’s naval aviation capability, giving the Navy a modern, multi-role helicopter fleet suited for future conflict environments.