/'Rs 6,81,210 crore': Which ministry took biggest slice of Union Budget 2025 and why it matters?| Budget 2026

The Union Budget for 2026–27 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Sunday, February 1. As attention builds around the forthcoming announcement, particularly over expected policy shifts and which ministries may receive the largest allocations, it is important to revisit the spending priorities set out in the Union Budget 2025–26. In that Budget, the Ministry of Defence emerged as the single largest recipient of funds, with an allocation of Rs. 6,81,210.27 crore, accounting for 13.45 per cent of total government expenditure. The allocation marked a 9.53 per cent increase over the previous year’s estimate. Over the past few years, India has steadily increased defence spending to modernise its forces and strengthen self-reliance.

