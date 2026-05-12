/‘Robotic warfare’: How the Chengdu J-20 can rewrite the rules of aerial combat

The Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter is no longer just a traditional interceptor; it has evolved into a mobile command centre for robotic warfare. By integrating artificial intelligence and lethal 'loyal wingman' drones, China is actively rewriting the rules of aerial combat.
China has fundamentally shifted the operational role of its USD 120 million Chengdu J-20. Instead of flying solo missions, the fifth-generation fighter now acts as a high-speed airborne data hub designed to command autonomous robotic swarms.
To manage this complex digital battlefield, the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) developed the J-20S. This twin-seat variant features an elongated cockpit where the second operator functions exclusively as an electronic warfare and drone battle manager.
The J-20 networks directly with unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) like the FH-97A and GJ-11 'Sharp Sword'. These AI-piloted drones fly in tight formation with the manned fighter, extending its radar range and absorbing incoming anti-aircraft fire.
In a combat scenario, the J-20 directs its drone swarm to execute aggressive multi-axis attacks. This tactic deliberately floods enemy Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars with multiple threats, saturating American defensive response times.
By commanding drones, the J-20 bypasses its own internal weapons bay limitations. A single FH-97A drone can carry up to eight air-to-air munitions, allowing the Chinese commander to order massive barrages without ever firing their own missiles.
While the human pilot retains final kill authority, the drones use advanced artificial intelligence to autonomously navigate and identify targets. This reduces the human cognitive load while processing combat telemetry faster than a traditional pilot could.
This integration of manned and unmanned teaming (MUM-T) completely alters the balance of power over the Taiwan Strait. By flooding the airspace with heavily armed, disposable robots, China is creating an impenetrable wall against US carrier strike groups.