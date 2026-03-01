/'Richest terror syndicate': Why Iran's IRGC is the new ISIS with Khamenei's $95 billion in the bank

A massive financial investigation revealed that Khamenei controlled a quasi-governmental organization called "Setad," which amassed a staggering estimated net worth of $95 billion.
Unlike a traditional national military designed to protect a country's physical borders from foreign invasion, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was built with a completely different mandate. It was developed by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the primary militant tool to enforce strict domestic control and physically export the hardline ideology of the Iranian Revolution across the globe.
The IRGC does not have to rely solely on standard government budgets because it is backed by an unimaginable shadow economy. A massive financial investigation revealed that Khamenei controlled a quasi-governmental organization called "Setad," which amassed a staggering estimated net worth of $95 billion. This gave the Supreme Leader and his enforcers the financial means to operate entirely independently of Iran's parliament and national budget, insulating them from domestic oversight.
This $95 billion war chest wasn't earned through standard commerce; it was systematically seized. Setad's foundation was built on the ruthless confiscation of thousands of properties belonging to ordinary Iranians, religious minorities, and political exiles under the guise of restoring wealth to the "public treasury".
The IRGC has interpreted its constitutional role so broadly that it essentially operates as a massive, heavily armed corporate monopoly. Under the guise of supporting economic development, IRGC front companies have achieved an absolute stranglehold over Iran’s defense contracting, construction, oil and gas, and telecommunications sectors, while also controlling the nation's borders, ports, and black markets.
Much like ISIS sought to violently expand a physical caliphate, the IRGC uses its billions to fund a borderless "Axis of Resistance". The regime has built and maintained a vast, heavily armed network of proxy forces across the Middle East, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and various militias in Iraq and Gaza, serving as the militant wings of their religious ideology.
The IRGC functions as the ultimate, violent enforcer of the regime's religious absolutism. When Iranians take to the streets to protest the theocracy, it is the IRGC and its affiliates that deploy mass arrests, alleged torture, and extreme violence to protect the "Islamic system" and ensure the survival of the regime at the direct expense of its own citizens.
The most terrifying aspect of Khamenei's death is what happens to this wealth and power now. The IRGC is a fractured network of kleptocrats and ideological zealots sitting on a $95 billion corporate empire. Without the Supreme Leader to control them, the Middle East is now facing a heavily armed, multi-billion-dollar militant organisation that operates purely on ideological survival.