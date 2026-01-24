/‘Republic Day 2026’: 7 things that make this year’s parade unique

India celebrates its 77th Republic Day on 26 January 2026 with a historic theme: the 150th anniversary of the national song, Vande Mataram. The parade at Kartavya Path will feature European Union leaders as chief guests and showcase the Indian Army's new ‘Battle Array’ formation.
For the first time, India hosts two leaders from the European Union as Chief Guests: António Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. Their presence highlights the deepening strategic partnership between India and Europe.
The parade is dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1876. To honour this milestone, the entire event from invitation cards to floral decorations is designed around the song that fuelled India’s freedom struggle.
Breaking from the traditional marching columns, the Indian Army will showcase a ‘Battle Array’ format for the first time. This tactical formation is designed to demonstrate how troops actually deploy in combat scenarios, offering a realistic glimpse of modern warfare capabilities.
The Ministry of Culture’s tableau, titled ‘150 Years of Vande Mataram’, acts as a moving archive. It features a tractor carrying the song's original manuscript and depicts its journey from a poem in the novel Anandamath to the war cry of revolutionaries.
At the centre of the cultural tableau, Gen Z performers will render Vande Mataram inspired by the historic 1923 Vishnupant Pagnis version. This element symbolises the song's transition from a historical relic to a living source of inspiration for modern youth.
A specially curated animal contingent from the Remount & Veterinary Corps (RVC) will march down Kartavya Path. This rare display highlights the army's unique bond with its animals, featuring highly trained mules and horses used in difficult terrain logistics.
The parade will conclude with a massive visual tribute to the national song. As the march ends, a giant banner inscribed with ‘Vande Mataram’ will be unveiled, accompanied by the release of thousands of rubber balloons, marking a spectacular close to the 77th celebration.