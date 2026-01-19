/‘Regime change in Iran’: Thousands protest against Iranian leadership in Los Angeles, New York – PICS

Thousands protested in Los Angeles and New York against Iran’s leadership, calling for regime change, as Norway-based Iran Human Rights reported nearly 3,500 protesters killed. Trump urged new leadership, while Iran warned any attack against Khamenei would mean war.
Thousands marched in the United States on Sunday (Jan 18), denouncing the Iranian government’s deadly crackdown on anti-government protesters. While several thousand gathered in Los Angeles, which is home to the world’s largest Iranian diaspora, several hundred protested in New York.
Protesters were seen carrying signs condemning “genocide” in Iran, dubbing the “terror” of the Iranian government as “New Holocaust”. Norway-based Iran Human Rights said that it has verified that nearly 3,500 protesters have been killed by security forces amid demonstrations that started weeks ago over the rising cost of living in the country.
The NGO said that 3,428 protesters have been killed in Iran, but warned that the actual toll is likely to be much higher. It confirmed the cases through sources within the Islamic Republic's health and medical system, witnesses and independent sources.
Several protesters were also seen carrying signs reading ‘Make Iran Great Again’ and demanding ‘regime change in Iran’. While others were seen waving Iranian flags and holding ‘Free Iran’ posters.
According to an AFP report, some demonstrators also called on US President Donald Trump to intervene by targeting the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), while some in LA even called for the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who has been in power for more than 25 years.
The US president has repeatedly warned Iran of a US military intervention over its government’s crackdown against anti-regime protesters. On Saturday (Jan 17), Trump told Politico, “It’s time to look for new leadership in Iran,” accusing Khamenei of killing thousands of people to keep control over power.
On Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned US President Donald Trump that any attack on the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, would be considered a declaration of war with the Islamic Republic. “An attack on the great leader of our country is tantamount to a full-scale war with the Iranian nation,” Pezeshkian wrote in a post on X.
Meanwhile, internet blackout in Iran continued on Sunday (Jan 18) after a brief and heavily restricted restoration of access, leaving the country largely cut off from the outside world for a 10th straight day amid nationwide unrest.
Internet monitoring group NetBlocks said that the communications shutdown is aimed at hiding a violent crackdown on protests that has reportedly killed thousands. “Traffic levels have fallen after a brief, heavily filtered restoration of select Google and messaging services in Iran,” the group said on late Sunday.