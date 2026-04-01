/'Refueling the fleet': How the US Navy refuels destroyers around the USS Abraham Lincoln

Published: Apr 01, 2026, 20:05 IST | Updated: Apr 01, 2026, 20:05 IST
Underway Replenishment (UNREP) allows the US Navy to refuel warships at sea. Kaiser-class oilers pump up to 900,000 gallons of fuel per hour to destroyers sailing just 60 yards apart at 15 knots, ensuring the Abraham Lincoln stays combat-ready.
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(Photograph: AFP)
The 'Floating Gas Stations'
The logistical backbone of the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is the Military Sealift Command's fleet of replenishment oilers. Massive Henry J. Kaiser-class and John Lewis-class ships operate as mobile fuel depots, carrying up to 180,000 barrels of marine diesel and JP-5 jet fuel.
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(Photograph: AFP)
A High-Speed Oceanic Ballet
Refuelling at sea, formally known as Underway Replenishment (UNREP), is an incredibly dangerous mechanical ballet. A 9,000-ton Arleigh Burke-class destroyer must sail perfectly parallel to the massive oiler at 12 to 16 knots, maintaining a razor-thin separation of just 60 to 80 yards.
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(Photograph: AFP)
Firing the Shot Line
The high-stakes process begins with sailors firing a specialised shot line from the oiler across to the receiving destroyer. This initial rope is used to manually haul across heavy steel cables and tensioned highlines that form the physical bridge between the two speeding warships.
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
Pumping 900,000 Gallons an Hour
Once the heavy hydraulic rigs are securely locked, the massive transfer of F-76 marine diesel begins. A Kaiser-class oiler features independent pumping systems capable of pushing up to 900,000 gallons of diesel and 540,000 gallons of aviation fuel per hour through reinforced hoses.
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
The Ram Tensioner System
Ocean waves constantly threaten to snap the fuel lines by pushing the massive ships apart or slamming them violently together. To prevent a catastrophic fuel spill, the Navy utilises an advanced ram tensioner system that automatically adjusts the slack on the cables to absorb the oceanic motion.
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
Replenishing the 'Abe'
While destroyers rely entirely on this diesel fuel for propulsion, the nuclear-powered USS Abraham Lincoln needs UNREP solely to feed its thirsty air wing. During a single connected replenishment, an oiler can pump over 1.2 million gallons of JP-5 aviation fuel into the aircraft carrier in under three hours.
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(Photograph: AFP)
The Strategic Edge
Without these underway replenishments, the US Navy's conventional warships would be forced to abandon combat zones to refuel at vulnerable commercial ports. This seamless, at-sea logistical chain is the sole reason the Abraham Lincoln Strike Group can indefinitely project power across the Middle East.