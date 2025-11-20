/‘Reels vs Shorts’: Which short-video format Indians watch more?

Indian viewers show a clear preference for Instagram Reels, which has higher engagement and faster viral growth. YouTube Shorts attracts a wider age range and offers steady viewership, but Reels lead in overall popularity.
Short-video platforms have become hugely popular in India, with 78% of users watching daily. Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts share the limelight as dominant formats driving viewer engagement.
Reels enjoy nearly 33% higher engagement than competitors, attributed to younger, affluent audiences and active content creators. Reels cover popular categories like fashion, beauty, and music.
YouTube Shorts reaches a broader age group, from teenagers to older adults. Shorts benefit from steady, long-term view growth instead of rapid viral spikes.
Reels see faster viral growth with thousands to millions of views in hours, while Shorts accumulate views steadily over months. Instagram Reels garner 200 billion daily plays globally, far surpassing Shorts’ 70 billion.
Instagram Reels users engage through likes, comments, and shares personally, while YouTube Shorts offers public comments and an easy path to long-form videos. Reels have higher engagement in lifestyle and entertainment.
Reels offer more immediate brand deals and influencer opportunities. Shorts provide steady ad revenue alongside brand deals, appealing to creators looking for stable income.
A 2025 IPSOS study shows nine out of ten Indian short-video viewers prefer Instagram Reels, indicating stronger popularity and engagement compared to YouTube Shorts.